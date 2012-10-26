Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A paint brush on a jar on a blue and gilded textured background. The jar is painted golden. There is golden paint on the bristles of the brush. Next to the forget-me-not in the tone of the background.
Edit
Wooden sign in summer forest
typical wooden birdhouse - closeup - photo
Old wooden rowboat and a pier on the frozen lake in the evening light
The Wooden Cross Bg Fotos
Anzac day design
Beautiful old cross with jesus on the old wooden floor
Decorated plants on concrete wall in old house

See more

361161305

See more

361161305

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2120317544

Item ID: 2120317544

A paint brush on a jar on a blue and gilded textured background. The jar is painted golden. There is golden paint on the bristles of the brush. Next to the forget-me-not in the tone of the background.

Formats

  • 7332 × 4888 pixels • 24.4 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ROMAN DZIUBALO

ROMAN DZIUBALO