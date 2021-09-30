Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090774746
Painful palmar aspect of Asian young man. Concept of compartment syndrome and hand muscles pain.
By Zay Nyi Nyi
acheachesachingarmburningcellulitiscompartmentdiseaseforearmhandhandshealthhotinflamedinflammationinjuryisolatedligamentligamentslimbmalemanmassagemassagingmusclemusclespainpainfulpalmpalmarpointpressureproblemproblemsredrednesssensationsignsignsswellingsymptomsymptomssyndrometendertendernesstendinitistendontendonitistendonstrauma
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
