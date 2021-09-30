Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093861116
Paeonia Sarah Bernhardt,Paeonia lactiflora with dew drop. Paeonia Monsieur Jules Elie. Double Purple Very Peri peony flower.
Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbouquetbrightbushchinachinese peonycloseupcolorcolorfulflorafloralfloricultureflowerflower cultureflowering plantfreshgardengardeninggardensgreenherbaceouslactifloramacronaturalnatureornamentaloutdoorpaeoniapaeonia lactiflorapaeonia suffruticosapaeoniaceaeparkpeonyperennialpetalpetalspinkplantsarah bernhardtspringsummertexture
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist