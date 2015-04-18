Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
paddling inflatable packraft (one-person light raft used for expedition or adventure racing) in colorado - set of pictures featuring the same senior male paddler
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG