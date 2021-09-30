Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084332183
Overhead view man using smart phone at creative workspace.
M
By Mr.Whiskey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveaccessoriesadvertisingblankbusinessclipping pathcoffeecomputercopy spacecreativecupdeskdesktopdevicedigitaldisplayemptyequipmentflat laygadgetsgrayhome officeisolatedkeyboardlaptopmobilemockmodernmonitornetworknotebooknotepadobjectsofficeoverheadphoneportablescreensmart phonespacestylishsupplytabletechnologytop viewviewwomanworkplaceworkspaceyellow background
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist