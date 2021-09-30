Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090615482
Overhead view of empty cream color ceramic plate isolated on a white background. Top view. Close-up photo. Space for text
m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebackgroundbeautifulblankbreakfastceramiccircleclassiccleancloseupcolorcolorfulcreamcrockerydesigndishdishwareemptyflatflatwarehandmadeisolatedkitchenkitchenwarelaylightmaterialnobodyobjectoneoverheadpatternplatepotteryrestaurantroundrusticservingshinysinglesouvenirstudiostyletabletablewaretexturetoputensilviewwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist