Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086349713
Overhead power line, electrical wiring, surrounded by trees during the winter. Aerial view photography from above, bird's eye view, top down. Forest and ground are covered by snow.
Partille, Sweden
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveaerialalternative perspectivebackgroundbird's eye viewcoldcompositioncountrysidecovereddecemberdroneduringelectricalelectrical wiringelectricityenergyenvironmenteuropeforestfrom abovefrostfrozengothenburggroundhigh anglelandscapenatureoutdooroverheadpartillephotographypowerpower linepower transmissionseasonsnowsnowysurfacesurroundedswedenswedishtop downtop viewtreeviewweatherwhitewild lifewinterwood
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist