Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Outdoor portrait of a smiling happy girl. Fashion woman on wooden bench. Beauty blonde girl relaxing outdoors on porch swing in the nature. Summer mood. Happy cheerful girl laughing at park.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8088 × 5392 pixels • 27 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG