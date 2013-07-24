Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Outdoor portrait of a 39 year old white woman with the Down Syndrome looking at printed pictures
Beautiful brunette woman in autumn yellow park
Adorable young girl in wooly hat riding bike outdoors
Smiling teenage girl in a cap and scarf. Autumn in the park
Caucasian adult woman in warm white hat and warm jacket laughs in forest in autumn season
Pretty girl with an analog camera in public park
Pretty young girl wear warm winter hat and coat. Fun brunette female model walk outside with smartphone in cold weather. Smiling happy model posing. Good holiday weather
Girl with a cat.Child in the park.Child holding a cat.

See more

1197186601

See more

1197186601

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133487571

Item ID: 2133487571

Outdoor portrait of a 39 year old white woman with the Down Syndrome looking at printed pictures

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Werner Lerooy

Werner Lerooy