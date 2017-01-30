Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Outdoor fashion photo of beautiful young woman in flowers. Sensual girl on spring blossom background. Banner for header website design, copy space.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8295 × 3718 pixels • 27.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 448 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 224 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG