Our love grows stronger each day. Shot of a happy senior couple enjoying quality time at the park.
Caring mature wife flirting with handsome husband in park, whispering compliment
middle aged couple laying out at sunset
Son kissing his father on the couch in living room
Elderly Senior Couple Romance Love Concept
Portrait of homosexual couple hugging outdoor and looking at camera. Same sex marriage between hispanic men. Two happy gay people smiling and posing.
Smiling grandfather carrying grandaughter in yard
Father and son love and affection. Parent kissing and hugging little boy child. Mixed race African ethnicity

Item ID: 2129942930

Our love grows stronger each day. Shot of a happy senior couple enjoying quality time at the park.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A