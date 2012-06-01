Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Our love got stronger over the years. Shot of a happy senior couple enjoying quality time at the park.
Multicultural family
Mature Man Giving Woman Piggyback In Countryside
Elderly couple lifestyle concept. Husband embrace wife and sit on seat in the park relax on retirement life.
Smiling grandfather carrying grandaughter in yard
Outdoor Head And Shoulders Portrait Of Mature Couple In Park
Senior black couple piggyback in garden looking at camera
Father hugging his daughter.

See more

1238872894

See more

1238872894

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942915

Item ID: 2129942915

Our love got stronger over the years. Shot of a happy senior couple enjoying quality time at the park.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A