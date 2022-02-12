Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - February 12, 2022. Sherp Vehicule All Terrain Parked between two Trucks on Wellington Street During Freedom Convoy Protest in Ottawa.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - September 19, 2014: Rescuers in training open a crashed car, the roof
asphalt replace machine
Bus accident and fireman
Iron armored revolution. St. Petersburg Russia - 15 April, 2017. Visitors and participants of the annual moto-salon in St. Petersburg.
FIM European Motocross Championship, Veliaminovo, Russia 3-4 June 2017 Russian round of motocross championship. 3 classes: EMX85, EMX65 and EMXOpen. Ogranized by Moto Park Velyaminovo-Istra.
firemen with burning car
VAN, TURKEY - NOV 10: After the earthquake in Van, rescue teams are searching for earthquake victims with the help of rescue dogs. Van, Turkey. November 10, 2011

See more

105605933

See more

105605933

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128936373

Item ID: 2128936373

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - February 12, 2022. Sherp Vehicule All Terrain Parked between two Trucks on Wellington Street During Freedom Convoy Protest in Ottawa.

Important information

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Benoit Daoust

Benoit Daoust