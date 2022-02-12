Images

OTTAWA - FEBRUARY 12, 2022: Signage, often political satire in tone, exhibited by freedom convoy trucks that have blocked traffic to downtown core for three weeks to protest COVID health restrictions.
OTTAWA - FEBRUARY 12, 2022: Freedom convoy trucks park in front of Parliament Hill centre block as the protest enters its third week, rendering the downtown core inaccessible by other vehicles.
OTTAWA - FEBRUARY 12, 2022: Signage, often political satire in tone, exhibited by freedom convoy trucks that have blocked traffic to downtown core for three weeks to protest COVID health restrictions.
OTTAWA - FEBRUARY 12, 2022: Signage, often political satire in tone, exhibited by freedom convoy trucks that have blocked traffic to downtown core for three weeks to protest COVID health restrictions.

