Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Ottawa, circa 1951: Postage stamp printed in Canada for Royal Visit, 195. The stamp shows Their royal highnesses the Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh and Duke of Edinburgh
CANADA - CIRCA 1951: stamp printed by Canada, shows Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh, circa 1951
CANADA - CIRCA 1951: stamp printed by Canada, shows Queen Elizabeth II and Duke Edinburgh, circa 1951
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1946: A stamp printed in the United States, shows the Andrew Jackson, John Sevier & Tennessee Capitol, circa 1946
HUNGARY - CIRCA 1952: a stamp printed in the Hungary shows Sandor Petofi, Hungarian Poet, circa 1952
Canada - 1951 : 4 cent stamp showing Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.
CZECHOSLOVAKIA - CIRCA 1983: A stamp printed in Czechoslovakia, shows portrait of the Soviet Marshal Ivan Stepanovich Konev, circa 1983
AUSTRALIA - CIRCA 1945: A stamp dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

See more

340379396

See more

340379396

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134879409

Item ID: 2134879409

Ottawa, circa 1951: Postage stamp printed in Canada for Royal Visit, 195. The stamp shows Their royal highnesses the Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh and Duke of Edinburgh

Important information

Formats

  • 3261 × 2176 pixels • 10.9 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marino14

Marino14