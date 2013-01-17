Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Orthopedic insole isolated on a white background. Hands in rubber gloves hold an orthopedic insole. Foot care, comfort for the feet. Doctor orthopedist tests the medical device. Flat feet correction.
Edit
closeup of hands of business woman using a mobile phone
Nurse is checking patience pulse for medical check up
A pair of leather loafers on gray background.
women has inflammation and swelling cause a pain the sore ankle, isolated on white background.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142921377

Item ID: 2142921377

Orthopedic insole isolated on a white background. Hands in rubber gloves hold an orthopedic insole. Foot care, comfort for the feet. Doctor orthopedist tests the medical device. Flat feet correction.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ml_photo

ml_photo