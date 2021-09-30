Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094986440
Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker. Fresco of Saint Reverend Seraphim of Sarov. Postavy. Vitebsk region. Belarus. 07.27.2021. Stone church in Russian style in the city center
Pastavy, Belarus
S
By S.Tatiana
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureaspattractionsbelarusbrickcathedralcemeterychurchchurch of st. nicholascitycolumnconstructioncrosscryptculturediocesedomeexcursionexteriorfaithfragmentfrescogravehillhistoryiconjesusmountainoldorthodoxyparishplatereligionrestorationriversaintsculptureshrinesquarestyletempletenttiertowertravelvitebskvitebsk regionwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist