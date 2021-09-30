Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094986437
Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker. Fresco of St. Michael the Archangel. Postavy. Vitebsk region. Belarus. 07.27.2021. A stone church in the Russian style in the city center
Pastavy, Belarus
By S.Tatiana
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
