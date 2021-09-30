Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097319306
Orthodox church of St. James the Apostle in Losinka. Poland
D
By Dziewul
architecture, awe, blue, building, building exterior, built structure, christianity, church, cross, culture, day, diocese, eastern europe, europe, exterior, famous place, golden, historic, historical, history, landmark, losinka, losinka church, old, orthodox, orthodoxy, outdoors, podlasie, poland, polish, religion, religious, roof, spirituality, stone, sunlight, tall, temple, tourism, tourist attraction, tower, traditional, travel, village, wood - material, wooden
