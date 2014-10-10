Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Orobanche minor is a holoparasitic angiosperm belonging to the genus Orobanche; a genus of about 150 non-photosynthetic plants that parasitize other autotrophic plants.
