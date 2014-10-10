Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Orobanche minor is a holoparasitic angiosperm belonging to the genus Orobanche; a genus of about 150 non-photosynthetic plants that parasitize other autotrophic plants.
Edit
Beautiful wild flower fields in the afternoon.
Macro photography of a flowering pine tree
Stonecrop with snow and ice crystals, sedum, wall pepper, Crassulaceae, Sempervivoideae, snow over plant,
Snow covered plants winter time
Autumn adds paint to the simple grass, after flowering.
The dry flowers with blur effect in white background and fade mode
plants dandelions flowers grass

See more

1012001638

See more

1012001638

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

1352741150

Item ID: 1352741150

Orobanche minor is a holoparasitic angiosperm belonging to the genus Orobanche; a genus of about 150 non-photosynthetic plants that parasitize other autotrophic plants.

Formats

  • 4673 × 2957 pixels • 15.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ