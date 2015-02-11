Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Original human skull closeup isolated on white background. Front view of human skull isolated white background. single skull isolated on white background
Photo Formats
2626 × 2335 pixels • 8.8 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 889 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 445 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.