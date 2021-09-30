Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099253025
Organized place for cooking on vacation, top view, barbecue, grill. Suspended metal structure, grill, barbecue. Sausages, meat products, vegetables are fried on open fire, safe making fire in nature.
t
By tativophotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
barbecuebarbequebbqbeefbonfireburning coalscharcoalcoalcookcookedcookingcountrysidedeliciousdinnerfirefireplaceflamefoodfriedgourmetgrillgrilledgrillingheatholidayhotkebabsmarinatedmealmeatoutdooroutdoorspartypicnicporkrecreationrestroastroastedsausagesausagessteamsummertastytop viewvegetablesweekend
Categories: Food and Drink, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist