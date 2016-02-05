Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Organic sea salt for the body with dry lavender flowers, sponge, brush, soap and candle on a beige background. Skin care. The concept of a natural and eco-friendly spa product. Top view, copy space.
Edit
Makeup products with cosmetic bag on color background
Eco natural Soap and Solid Shampoo Bars. Zero waste concept. Plastic free. Flat lay, top view
Zero waste set for bathing on light pink background. Flat lay style with copy space.
Flat lay spa products with copy space. Sea salt in bowl, towels, scrub, aroma oil in bottles and flowers on vintage wooden background. Spa composition with body care items.
Concept of healthy and natural beauty products. Top view of half coconut lying near container with moisturizer cream on background with pastel color
Flat lay of cosmetics, accessories on wood background.
Set of Soap Eco Bag, bamboo toothbrush, Geometry natural Eco cosmetics products and tools. Zero waste, Plastic free. Sustainable lifestyle concept.

See more

1783144898

See more

1783144898

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142064355

Item ID: 2142064355

Organic sea salt for the body with dry lavender flowers, sponge, brush, soap and candle on a beige background. Skin care. The concept of a natural and eco-friendly spa product. Top view, copy space.

Formats

  • 5375 × 3601 pixels • 17.9 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 670 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Buntovskikh Olga

Buntovskikh Olga