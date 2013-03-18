Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Organic green herbal tea in glass teapot on table. Hot tea is in the glass cups.
Teapot and cup of tea with green tea on the table. Copy space.
Formats
6095 × 4063 pixels • 20.3 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG