Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086192723
Orchid flowers with white petals and pink lips on light background, close up. Butterfly orchid phalaenopsis for poster, branding, calendar, multicolor card, banner, cover, post, header for website
MONTENEGRO
v
By vveronka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazingbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbutterfly orchidclose upclose-upcloseupcolorfuldecorationdecorativedelicatedesignelegantexoticflorafloralflowerflowersfreshfreshnessleaflifelightluxurymacronaturalnatureorchidorchid flowersorchid phalaenopsisorchidspatternpetalphalaenopsisplantrelaxationromanticspaspringsummertropicalweddingwhitewhite flowerszen
Categories: Nature, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist