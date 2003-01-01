Images

Orbaneja del Castillo is located in the Hoces del Alto Ebro and Rudrón Natural Park. A karstic complex located at the end of the Páramo de la Lora at the entrance of the Ebro River Canyon.
Item ID: 2122149113

Formats

  • 5181 × 3887 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fran Villalba

Fran Villalba