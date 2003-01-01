Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Orbaneja del Castillo is located in the Hoces del Alto Ebro and Rudrón Natural Park. A karstic complex located at the end of the Páramo de la Lora at the entrance of the Ebro River Canyon.
Formats
5181 × 3887 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG