Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Orbaneja del Castillo is located in the Hoces del Alto Ebro and Rudrón Natural Park. A karstic complex located at the end of the Páramo de la Lora at the entrance of the Ebro River Canyon.
Formats
5159 × 3869 pixels • 17.2 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG