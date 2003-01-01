Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Orbaneja del Castillo is located in the Hoces del Alto Ebro and Rudrón Natural Park. A karstic complex located at the end of the Páramo de la Lora at the entrance of the Ebro River Canyon.
Formats
3809 × 5078 pixels • 12.7 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG