Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095032334
orange or tangerine tree with fruits and flowers, isolated on a white background
E
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dbackgroundbigbotanicalbotanybranchcitrus fruitscitrus treedeciduousecologyenvironmentfoliageforestfruitfruit treegardengreengrowthillustrationisolatedlargeleafleavesmandarin orangesmandarin treenaturalnatureoakobjectorangeorange juicepineplantseasonsinglespringstemsummertree isolatedtreestrunkvectorwhitewood
Similar images
More from this artist