Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Orange quilted fabric classical art deco style armchair on decorative brass legs isolated on white background with clipping path. Front view, series of furniture
Edit
Modern comfortable armchair on white background
Modern comfortable armchair on white background
Yellow modern chair isolated on white background
Modern Sofa isolated on white background
Yellow modern comfortable sofa in living room apartment with white wall.Furniture decorate design at home isolated on white .Di cut and clipping path
Exclusive sitting furniture design bedroom with couch mattress and interior room comfortable sofa home relaxation apartment decor vector illustration.
Modern scandinavian gray sofa isolated on white background. Furniture, interior object, stylish sofa.

See more

1606005742

See more

1606005742

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139108483

Item ID: 2139108483

Orange quilted fabric classical art deco style armchair on decorative brass legs isolated on white background with clipping path. Front view, series of furniture

Formats

  • 2400 × 2400 pixels • 8 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Artem Avetisyan

Artem Avetisyan