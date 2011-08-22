Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Orange Queen of Spain fritillary butterfly with brown pattern on it`s wing, sitting on a purple thistle flower. Selective focus with green bokeh background - Issoria lathonia
Formats
3200 × 2132 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG