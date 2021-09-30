Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091092122
An orange on a wooden stand against a dark concrete background. A whole juicy fruit with slices. Vitamin C. Copy space. Selective focus.
O
By OlgaMart34
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebackgroundblackbrightcitruscocktailcolorcontrastcutdarkdeliciousdessertdietfoodfood backgroundfreshfreshnessfruithalfhealthhealthyhealthy foodsingredientjuicejuicylightmacronaturalnatureorangeorange fruitorange sliceorganicrawrefreshingripesliceslicedspacestonesweettabletastytropicalvegetarianviewvitaminvitaminswoodenyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist