Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098017427
orange large lily flower on a white background. place for the inscription. The concept of interior and home items.
A
By Anna Lulu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybrightcolorcolorfuldayday lilydaylily flowerdecorationdetailflorafloralflowerfreshgardengardeninggreenhemerocallishemerocallis fulvaleaflilililiumlillylilymacronaturalnatureorangeorange daylilyorange floweroutdoorpetalplantredspringstamensummervalentineyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist