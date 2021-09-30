Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100997039
Orange candy. Indian Vintage style boiled sugar confectionery Orange flavored candy or chocolate. Old school nostalgia snacks of 90s kids. Served in a brass container with papercrafts. Copy space.
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
M
By ManaswiPatil
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assortedbackgroundbowlbrightcandiescandychildhoodchocolateclosecloseupcolorcolorfuldaysdeliciousdessertdifferent colorsflavorfoodfor childrenforgottenfruitgreengummyindiaindianindian foodisolatedjellymacromanymemoriesoldorangeorange candyredroadsideroundschoolshapesnacksugarsweettastetastytexturetreatvenderswhiteyellowyummy
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist