Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Orange cake with powdered sugar baking stilllife romantic teatime darkmood big bite flowy yummy classic cake plate rustic celebration sweet homemade
Formats
2370 × 3026 pixels • 7.9 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
783 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
392 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG