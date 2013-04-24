Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Optically defocused blurred abstract photo of large flower bed with multi-colored hyacinths, traditional easter flowers, flower background, easter spring background. Colorful vibrant flower bokeh.
Formats
4600 × 1224 pixels • 15.3 × 4.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 266 pixels • 3.3 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 133 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG