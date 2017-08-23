Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
opor ayam or an Indonesian dish from Central Java consisting of chicken cooked in coconut milk. usually eaten with ketupat and sambal goreng ati (beef liver in sambal). popular dish for lebaran or Eid
Pork Shoulder Confit
Fresh fried malaysian lorbak selection with chilli sauce served in local restaurant on Penang island. Traditional asian cuisine made of fresh ingredients.
Daigaku-imo (deep fried sweet potato coated with sweet syrup)
Golden parcel or money bags. Deep fried Thai appetizer made from pork chopped. Served with tomato sauce.
English breakfast with egg bacon sausage bread and tomato sauce in white plate - Soft and Selective focus point
"Close up view of Fried Potato Balls and Sausage. It's served with mayonnaise and tomato sauce. Selective focus and blurry background".
Corn papaya salad (som tum)

See more

1155086167

See more

1155086167

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132409049

Item ID: 2132409049

opor ayam or an Indonesian dish from Central Java consisting of chicken cooked in coconut milk. usually eaten with ketupat and sambal goreng ati (beef liver in sambal). popular dish for lebaran or Eid

Formats

  • 3355 × 4449 pixels • 11.2 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 754 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 377 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Mitna Maimunah