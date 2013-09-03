Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Opening in metallic fence against a blue sky with white clouds. Challenge. uncertainty. breakthrough concept. metaphor. Chain-link, wire netting, wire-mesh, cyclone hurricane fence
Formats
7000 × 4669 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG