Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Opening in metallic fence against a blue sky with white clouds. Challenge. uncertainty. breakthrough concept. metaphor. Chain-link, wire netting, wire-mesh, cyclone hurricane fence
Edit
Barbed wire fence and voltage
Geometrical forms shaped by parts Louvre Pyramid - Glass pyramid created by I. M. Pei, forming the entranceway into a lower-ground exhibition area.
Morning view at substation project
A barbwire fence of a guarded state border or a prison area with a high watchtower off focus in the background to prevent illegal immigration and border crossing or escape
surreal image of electric pylons that mix with dry branches before storm
High-voltage power lines in rice fields
craftsmen work on an electricity pylon

See more

1628815999

See more

1628815999

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139707751

Item ID: 2139707751

Opening in metallic fence against a blue sky with white clouds. Challenge. uncertainty. breakthrough concept. metaphor. Chain-link, wire netting, wire-mesh, cyclone hurricane fence

Formats

  • 7000 × 4669 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

maradon 333

maradon 333