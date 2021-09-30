Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101666375
Opened box with paper cushioning material inside isolated on white background. Old rose color paper cushioning material. Top view
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesantiquebackgroundbirthdayboxcasecelebrationcloseupclothcontainercushioningdecorationeleganceemptyexpensivefabricgifticonisolatedjewelryluxurymaterialold roseopenorangepackagepackagespackagingpacking materialpaperpinkpolyesterpresentredripped papersatinshinyshoppingsilktop viewvalentinevelvetvintagewhite
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist