Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Open sandwiches with boiled shrimps, cream cheese, salad leaves, and Chuka salad. Seafood, healthy food. Trendy hard light, dark shadow. White wooden background, rustic style, top view
Formats
4014 × 2676 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG