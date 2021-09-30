Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102504836
An open bottle of sparkling wine, peach and pink color feathers on a peach color background. Text space. Celebrations, Valentine's Day, weddings, anniversary. Minimal style. Top view. Flat lay.
p
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholanniversarybackgroundbanquetbeveragebirthdaybottlecardcelebrationcolorcolorsconceptcopy spacecoraldaydecorativedrinkeventfashionfeathersflatgiftgreetingholidayshorizontalidealaylifestyleloveminimaloccasionopenpartypastelpeachpinkromanticsalesalmonshopsilversparklingstylesurprisetop viewtrendvalentine'sweddingwine
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist