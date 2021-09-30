Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101966159
Open books, reading glasses, e-reader device and lit candle on the table. Cozy reading at home. Selective focus.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bookbusinesscandlecandle holdercollegecosycozydeskdevicedigitaldisplaye-booke-readerebookeducationereadereyeglasseseyewearglasseshardbackhardcoverhobbyhomehomeworkhyggeindoorinsidelearnleisurelifestylelitliteraturenovelopenpagepaperreadreading glassesrelaxationrelaxingschoolselective focusstay at homestudentstudytabletableclothtablettechnologyuniversity
Categories: Technology, Education
Similar images
More from this artist