Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Online training education and freelance work. Computer, laptop and middle aged woman works remotely. Coronavirus pandemic in the world. Lock down
Surprised little girl with laptop at home. Cute child doing homework on computer. Modern online education, communication and technology concept, copy space
social distancing student concept, Junior high school girl and boy Do homework at home with laptop. education at home. the school is closed during Covid-19 asia Thailand
social distancing student concept, Junior high school girl and boy Do homework at home with laptop. education at home. the school is closed during Covid-19 asia Thailand
The man is headache on his work in the office.
Boy with laptop. Child on a bed. Kid in a white t-shirt
Young attractive woman working at laptop
Smart boy wearing medical mask is engaged in distance learning with a laptop. Quarantine and coronavirus epidemic concept. Empty space for text

See more

1692993841

See more

1692993841

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126823674

Item ID: 2126823674

Online training education and freelance work. Computer, laptop and middle aged woman works remotely. Coronavirus pandemic in the world. Lock down

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova