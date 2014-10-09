Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Online study and drawing, distantly painting class. Various colorful stationery and supplies for drawing. paints, pastels, pencils, brushes, tablet on blue background. Flatlay top view copy space
Online study and drawing, distantly painting class. Various colorful stationery and supplies for drawing. paints, pastels, pencils, brushes, tablet on blue background. Flatlay top view copy space
School stationery on white background, flat lay with space for text. Back to school
Flat lay of school supplies on color background.
School supplies on white wooden table
Collection of school supplies on blue wooden background
Back to school concept
Accessories for child leisure and intellectual develop lies on pink desk. Copy space. Top view

See more

1674150817

See more

1674150817

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135780189

Item ID: 2135780189

Online study and drawing, distantly painting class. Various colorful stationery and supplies for drawing. paints, pastels, pencils, brushes, tablet on blue background. Flatlay top view copy space

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rimma Bondarenko

Rimma Bondarenko