Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 1009145182
One of the two marble lions of the Tuileries garden overlooking the Concorde place in Paris, with its obelisk of Luxor and its rostral columns, and the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Photo Formats
5837 × 3891 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG