Image
One side of a blue Antarctic iceberg in the Southern Ocean on a nearly flat sea covered by ice floes. Some snow petrels are sittng on the top. Picture was taken during a 3-month research expedition.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

3402283

Stock Photo ID: 3402283

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Armin Rose