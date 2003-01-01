Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
One of the most visited lake in the Carpathians view from the hiking trail. Famous lake Balea and chalets on the waterfront, Fagaras mountains, Carpathians, Romania, Europe
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126622239

Stock Photo ID: 2126622239

One of the most visited lake in the Carpathians view from the hiking trail. Famous lake Balea and chalets on the waterfront, Fagaras mountains, Carpathians, Romania, Europe

Photo Formats

  • 5100 × 3400 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Gaspar Janos

Gaspar Janos