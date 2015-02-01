Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
One man young adult caucasian male bodybuilder training arms bicep flexing muscles with dumbbell while sitting in the gym wearing shirt real people copy space front view waist up
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6500 × 4333 pixels • 21.7 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG