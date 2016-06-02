Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
One man young adult caucasian male bodybuilder training arms bicep flexing muscles with dumbbell while standing in the gym wearing shirt real people copy space front view waist up
Man in Gym
Young boxing man ready to muay thai fight on ring.Caucasian athlete in black gloves looking at the camera.Blurred background.Horizontal
fitness woman doing punching exercises in training place
Professional fitness trainer. Male sportsman is training himself. Outdoors workout fitness concept.
Indian fitness man training biceps
fitness woman doing punching exercises in training place
Portrait of strong man on boxing ring looking at camera

See more

1339582625

See more

1339582625

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136939277

Item ID: 2136939277

One man young adult caucasian male bodybuilder training arms bicep flexing muscles with dumbbell while standing in the gym wearing shirt real people copy space front view waist up

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Miljan Zivkovic

Miljan Zivkovic