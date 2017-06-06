Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
One man caucasian adult male standing at garage workshop looking to the camera copy space hobby and craft concept
mechanic inflating tyre on wheel in workshop and looking at the camera
Muscular fireman holding a protective helmet in a garage of a fire department, leaning on a fire engine and looking outside
Portrait of a young worker in a hard hat at a large waste recycling factory. The engineer monitors the work of machines and other equipment.
Portrait of an artist in his workshop
Experienced operator in a hard hat. Metalworking industry concept professional engineer metalworker operating CNC milling machine center in manufacturing workshop.
A fit asian man in a sweatshirt does seated side lateral raises. Shoulder workout and training. Open air gym setting.
Portrait of an employee of the car body painting shop in protective clothing in the workplace

See more

1311803264

See more

1311803264

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136939017

Item ID: 2136939017

One man caucasian adult male standing at garage workshop looking to the camera copy space hobby and craft concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Miljan Zivkovic

Miljan Zivkovic